Asian American Organizations Urge U.S. Attorney to Withdraw Sole Criminal Charge against Haoyang Yu

We express our deep concern that Haoyang Yu was targeted due to his Chinese origin and plead to the good judgment of the U.S. Attorney to withdraw the only remaining criminal charge.”BOSTON, MA, U.S., November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2019, Haoyang Yu, a former Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) engineer residing in Lexington MA, was indicted by federal prosecutors on allegations relating to possessing stolen trade secrets, wire fraud, illegal exports, and immigration fraud, for a total of 21 charges.
— Asian Americans for Equal Rights
On May 26, 2022, after a month-long trial, a federal jury in Boston acquitted Mr. Yu on 18 of the 19 charges pending against him, with a sole conviction in illegal possession of trade secrets. The judge had previously dismissed one wire fraud charge before trial and acquitted him on a naturalization fraud charge at the close of evidence.
On Nov. 14, 2022, Mr. Yu’s attorneys filed a motion asking the Court to reconsider their pre-trial motion to dismiss Yu’s case due to unconstitutional selective enforcement and prosecution based on his Chinese ethnicity. Mr. Yu’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 2022.
In light of the facts revealed in the trial, the Asian Americans for Equal Rights (AAER) has expressed its concern of racial profiling in a letter to the federal prosecutors. The AAER submitted this letter on Nov. 14, 2022, to Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, and her top deputy Joshua S. Levy.
In the letter, the AAER expressed its deep concern that Mr. Yu was targeted due to his Chinese origin citing the evidence presented in the trial and pleaded to their good judgment to withdraw the sole remaining criminal charge in the best interest of the justice system.
Eight regional and national organizations joined the AAER in signing this letter. These organizations are:
Chinese Americans of Lexington (CALex)
Chinese Americans of Massachusetts (CAMA)
Chinese American Network of Winchester (CAN-Win)
Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua
Fukien Chen Association of North America
Sharon Chinese Association
Tsinghua Alumni Association of Greater Boston
United Chinese Americans (UCA)
A full copy of this letter can be found on AAER's website. The Lexington Observer, a nonprofit digital newsroom in Lexington, has published a story on the letter and Mr. Yu’s legal battle.
