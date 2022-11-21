Submit Release
America’s Boating Channel Will Showcase Corps Foundation Videos on Smart TV

The Corps Foundation

America's Boating Channel

Life Jackets Worn...Nobody Mourns

Forty-Eight Boating Safety Videos Added to On-Demand App and Linear Channel

The Corps Foundation’s creative treatments offer a wide range of boating safety topics and will contribute enormously to our shared mission of making the waters safer for everyone.”
— Kathy Strachan

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with the Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Education Foundation, doing business as the Corps Foundation (CF), the nonprofit partner of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), to include forty-eight (48) boating and water safety education videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

Some of the CF video titles that help promote the Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign include “Inflatable Life Jackets: Everything You Need to Know,” “Carbon Monoxide: The Silent Killer,” “Retrieval Done Right, Knot Wrong,” “Swim Challenge,” and many others.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and the Corps Foundation’s Grant Manager, Rachel Garren.

“The Corps Foundation’s creative treatments offer a wide range of boating and water safety topics greatly expanding our program line-up for both the on-demand app and continuous playing video channel and will contribute enormously to our shared mission of making the waters safer for everyone,” said Kathy Strachan.

Rachel Garren added, “This opportunity to make the Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign videos more accessible to the public through America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV offerings has great potential to improve recreational boating safety and save more lives on our nation’s waters.”

Strachan concluded, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boating education videos is now underway. We are on track to become the first television channel exclusively for boaters, with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel
America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series.
AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About The Corps Foundation
The Corps Foundation (CF) is a nonprofit educational foundation incorporated in 2006 to support lakes and waterways managed by USACE throughout the U.S. CF operates in a cooperative relationship with USACE to foster contributions and partnerships that support environmental and recreation projects at USACE operated lakes and waterways. CF engages the support of members, contributors, businesses, community, and Friends’ organizations to collaborate with USACE in providing vital services to the public. The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign is promoted by USACE in cooperation with CF and supported by a CF grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. CorpsFoundation.org

Media Contacts

Rachel Garren
The Corps Foundation
+1 618-301-0508
RachelGarren22@gmail.com

Ron Jones
America's Boating Channel
+1 919-225-0144
email us here
