Holiday Savings on the NH Wildlife Calendar Have Arrived

November 18, 2022

Concord, NH – ‘Tis the season for holiday savings, and for a limited time only, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s multi award-winning wildlife calendar is just $10.00! Order your calendars by November 30 to take advantage of this special offer—and enjoy free shipping and handling too. The 2023 NH Wildlife Calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. Last year’s calendar sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.

The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be available for $10.00 only through November 30. This special offer ends soon, so buy yours today. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online, or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday (excluding November 24-25). Thank you for supporting conservation in New Hampshire.