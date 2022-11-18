Submit Release
News Search

There were 252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,349 in the last 365 days.

Holiday Savings on the NH Wildlife Calendar Have Arrived

CONTACT:
Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
November 18, 2022

Concord, NH – ‘Tis the season for holiday savings, and for a limited time only, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s multi award-winning wildlife calendar is just $10.00! Order your calendars by November 30 to take advantage of this special offer—and enjoy free shipping and handling too. The 2023 NH Wildlife Calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. Last year’s calendar sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.

The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be available for $10.00 only through November 30. This special offer ends soon, so buy yours today. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online, or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday (excluding November 24-25). Thank you for supporting conservation in New Hampshire.

You just read:

Holiday Savings on the NH Wildlife Calendar Have Arrived

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.