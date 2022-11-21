Investing In New & Innovative CCTV Technology for Drain 247 to Deliver Next-Generation Drainage Inspection Reports
Drain 247 is proud to announce its new investment in the latest drainage technology to cut down delay time in customers receiving drainage reports.
I am incredibly proud of our investment in this new technology and the positive impact it is already having on our business.”BOREHAMWOOD, WD6 4PJ, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drain 247, a leading provider of domestic and commercial drainage and environmental services in London & Hertfordshire, is proud to announce their recent investment in the advanced CCTV drain survey cameras from iTouch Systems. This new technology will help to vastly improve Drain 247's services and allow them to offer same-day reports and higher resolution footage than ever before.
— Danielle Erica, Managing Director
The new cameras are fitted with the latest technology that provide unrivalled clarity, enabling engineers to identify issues quickly and accurately from within a drainage system. Our engineers are also able quickly diagnose and find any issues within drains. The cameras also provide detailed visuals of the interior pipework allowing engineers to inspect every inch of the pipework with minimal disruption to clients' daily lives.
With the latest reporting system, the high-resolution images that are captured can then be reviewed by our engineers and collated into a comprehensive report. The new system enables Drain 247 to deliver the reports directly to customers in real-time. Furthermore, with the cloud-based reporting feature, customers receive their survey results on the same day as their inspection at no extra cost – something that was not previously possible with other equipment.
The new cameras are designed with ease of use in mind, which is why Drain 247’s team of engineers have already started using them on site visits. Whether it’s a blocked drain, a fractured pipe, or in-growing tree roots, identifying and diagnosing drainage problems has never been simpler or more efficient thanks to this new upgrade.
Upgraded Equipment for Improved Surveying & Inspections
This technological advancement has allowed Drain 247 to streamline its operations and provide customers with a truly one-of-a-kind experience. With the new CCTV drain survey cameras, they can now offer an unparalleled level of service and convenience to their clients.
Drain 247’s Managing Director Danielle Erica, said: “I am incredibly proud of our investment in this new technology and the positive impact it is already having on our business. We are delighted to be able to utilise these state-of-the-art cameras for our customers and provide them with an unbeatable quality of service. It means we can now provide our customers with same-day results and detailed high-resolution footage that allow us to diagnose and repair their drainage systems faster than ever before. This is only the beginning of Drain 247’s journey towards improving drainage services throughout London and Hertfordshire”.
The iTouch Systems' CCTV drain survey cameras are widely regarded as being among the best on the market and Drain 247 is proud to now be using them to support customers. With this new technology, the company is determined to continue pushing forward in the world of drainage services, providing top-notch inspection services for years to come.
Drain 247 looks forward to continuing their growth with the help of these CCTV drain survey cameras from iTouch Systems and delivering an exceptional standard of service. From same-day reports to high resolution footage, the company will strive towards making it easier than ever before for customers to receive fast and reliable data about their drainage systems.
About Drain 247
Drain 247 is a leading drainage and environmental company providing innovative solutions for domestic and commercial properties throughout London and Hertfordshire. Using the latest equipment and fully trained staff, the company offers an extensive range of drainage and environmental services, including drain mapping, drain jetting, culvert inspections, drain repairs, tanker services, home buyers drain surveys and more.
For more information about Drain 247, please visit www.drain247.co.uk to learn more about their services.
Danielle Eric
Drain 247 Environmental Drainage Services
+44 800 612 8038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other