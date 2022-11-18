Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures November 17-23, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

· Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Medical Center Pkwy to Stones River Bridge (MM 76 – 80)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for installation of pavement markings.

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving activities.

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), Alternating NB and SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving, striping, and deck seal repair.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/18 and 11/22.

· 11/22 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure for the removal of light poles.

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

· Thurs 11/17, Fri 11/18, & Mon 11/21, 9 p.m., 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB between 2nd Ave and Demonbreum Street to construct a lay-down yard.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. Line for final pavement marking and shoulder stone.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

· 11/20, 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65 SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 (W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation, installation of overhead sign and clean up.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

I65 interchange improvements at SR99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining walls.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be temporary lane closures on I 65 NB to perform work to move the NB traffic into the median so that work on Phase 3 of the bridge can begin. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be day time lane closures both NB and SB for thermoplastic activities. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shifts on north side of project, one lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay

· 11/10 – 11/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from the Williamson County Line to Crossing Blvd for pavement markings, striping and curb ramp work

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to Seymour Hollow Rd for milling.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for concrete curb ramp work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for final striping and rumble strip installation. Temporary ramp closures may be needed also.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) Traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Potholing/Excavation for underground conduit

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) Temporary daytime lane and shoulder closure at Lock 4 Road

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project. We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for paving and striping operations.

· Nightly, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for paving and striping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure for final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Thurs 11/17, Fri 11/18, & Sun 11/20 - Wed 11/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be one lane flagging operations on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.2 to LM 3.2 for box culvert construction.

The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at LM 13.65

· 11/17 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Lewisburg Ave near Eastern Flank Cir. Flaggers will be in place.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures on EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD CO. I-24

Drain Cleaning

· 11/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closing lane one WB at MM 63.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Placement of shoulder stone on off ramps

· 11/21, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closures at MM 28 - 32