Phil’s Power Pancake of Costa Mesa, CA is recalling its 5 oz. packages of individually wrapped Power Pancakes in all 5 varieties (Mango, Raspberry, Cranberry, Dates, and Chocolate Chip Hempseed) because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Phil’s Power Pancakes are distributed locally in Orange County & Los Angeles, CA at various gyms and markets in refrigerated cases.

Pancakes are individually wrapped in clear 5 oz. plastic packages labeled with UPC Code 8 37654 48372 5. All product currently on the market is subject to recall.

All 5 varieties of pancakes contain rye flour that contains 1% wheat. Labels on the product distributed state “wheat free” and new labels will read “99% wheat free”.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Consumers who have purchased 5 oz. packages of Phil’s Power Pancakes are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 949-637-2253.