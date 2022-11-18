Splatt Lawyer's principal Kerry Splatt has been nominated for the QLS award for Best Accredited Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer in QLD

Kerry Splatt Nomination for Best Personal Injury Accredited Specialist QLD

Prominent Queensland Lawyer Kerry Splatt is being recognised for his dedication to the legal rights of people seeking compensation for injuries inflicted by the negligence of others. His nomination for the prestigious QLS award for Outstanding Accredited Personal Injury Specialist acknowledges his contribution to the legal profession and his personal recognition as one of the best personal injury lawyers in Queensland.

Mr Splatt has made a significant contribution to maintaining the common law rights of Queensland residents when seeking legal damages for an unexpected accident.

Under Queensland law, injury compensation is tailor-made for each person, whereas in other Australian states the statutory scheme offers a set amount regardless of the severity of injuries.

Queensland has some of the lowest insurance rates in Australia and enjoys a cooperative relationship with the appropriate parties, thanks to Kerry's diligence and commitment.

Kerry’s (principal of Splatt Lawyers) contribution has resulted in a stable Queensland Legal System reducing inconsequential claims, lower litigation fees, and ensuring fair outcomes for everyone. The introduction of pre-litigation procedures helped to lower court costs, leading to faster and cheaper processes for claimants.

The transformation of compensation law practices in QLD can be witnessed in MAIC statistics. People who have a road crash and seek damages award their lawyer an average 78% approval rating.

However, one of the most significant changes to the QLD legal profession, due to Mr Splatt, has been the cap on personal injury legal fees.

“I am grateful for my nomination and look forward to my continued focus on the legal rights of everyday injured Australians. It's an honour to be nominated for this award. I think it's because of my dedication to the personal injuries legal profession in Queensland."

"The Queensland Law Society is the only legal body that can decide which lawyers have the skills and experience necessary to become accredited specialists."

For an accredited specialist in personal injury law, this is the top accolade, so it's an absolutely thrilling experience to achieve this acknowledgement. During his distinguished career, Mr Splatt has had a series of high points and low points but said seeing his injured clientele get the compensation they deserve is the most gratifying part of the job.

"One of my clients who worked in the construction business fell off a building. The person was injured so badly that he became a paraplegic. His loved ones would have been destitute" if I hadn't fought for his legal rights. I championed his legal rights and we won.

Kerry has dedicated himself to the legal profession for years now, both through his outstanding achievements and by actively participating in the legal world.

For the past 20+ years, he has been a dynamic participant with the Queensland Law Society, serving on its inaugural Foundation Council. He was elected President of the QLAA (Queensland Plaintiff Lawyers Association) in 2005, and again in 2007. He currently serves as Treasurer of the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

Mr Splatt has also been involved in various legal committees including the Law Council of Australia (LCA) Insurance Task Force and the Queensland Law Society (QLS) Insurance Committee.

Kerry has worked tirelessly to ensure Queensland's low litigation rate, the introduction of fee caps, balanced legal marketing, speedy claims processing, and more. Together, Kerry’s achievements help injured Queenslanders get back on their feet faster and more efficiently, allowing them to access the financial support they need during some of the toughest times of their lives.

