IBN Is an Official Media Sponsor of RHK's 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands such as InvestorWire, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by RHK Capital ("RHK") to serve as an official media partner for its upcoming 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference while InvestorWire has been selected as the official newswire. RHK's 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference is scheduled to be held on Dec. 5-6, 2022, at the Offices of Reed Smith LLP in New York City.



RHK Capital's 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference will showcase exciting and innovative growth-oriented companies that are poised to disrupt a wide array of sectors, including healthcare, technology, electric vehicles and biotech. Members of senior management of up to 30 such selected companies shall offer insights into their daily operations, as well as roadmaps for accelerated growth, to an audience of seasoned investors.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to elevate the visibility of the conference via an array of digital channels and full-scale media distribution.

For the upcoming event, IBN will deploy its resources to provide:

(1) Multiple articles distributed to InvestorWire's 5,000+ Strategic Editorial Syndication Partners. (2) Social media distribution via its investor-oriented brands that have garnered over 2 million likes and followers on various networks. (3) Summaries on each participating company delivered via conference-focused broadcasts with targeted outreach among millions of online investors and readers. (4) Targeted article placements in the official newsfeeds of presenting publicly traded companies and press release distribution for the event organizers.

"IBN is pleased to collaborate with RHK's team to heighten the visibility of the 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference," said Jonathan Keim, IBN's communications director. "With the latest tools in digital outreach and social media management, IBN will be driving the virtual presence of the conference among online investor audiences."



"IBN will be an invaluable addition to the 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference," said Richard Kreger, president RHK Capital. "Their key strengths in delivering tailored communications across online channels have already proven to be a great asset. As an organization that looks to raise the profile of revolutionary, high-growth opportunities among qualified investors, IBN is a key part of the outreach strategy for our upcoming event."

To register or learn more, visit http://DisruptNYC.com.

To view summaries on each of the participating companies, visit: https://ibn.fm/RHK2022DisruptiveGrowth

About IBN

IBN consists of a Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through this portfolio of brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

