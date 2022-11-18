5 Trending Holiday Looks for the Whole Family

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Creating trendy ensembles when you just want to stay warm can be a challenge, but this season's hottest looks make it easy to keep cozy while dressing up or down. Whether you're aiming for style for a holiday celebration or planning an evening out to shop and take in the holiday lights, this season's trends have you covered.

Stylish layers and updates to winter wardrobe staples are two keys to nailing this season's on-trend looks, according to acclaimed American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, who is collaborating with Walmart as creative director for Free Assembly and Scoop, the retailer's exclusive, elevated fashion brands.

"Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up, including holiday fashion," Maxwell said. "When I first teamed up with Walmart, I was excited to bring the joy of fashion to people across the country. Everyone deserves to enjoy their holidays in clothing they love. This year, we are proud to offer the biggest trends in holiday fashion, from cozy outwear to glamorous party looks."

Maxwell offers these tips for creating the perfect affordable look, no matter where your plans take you this winter:

Metallic Shine: Metallic sweater sets, like a boxy crewneck and matching mini skirt in a glitzy gold shade, are must-have pieces for the holidays. Wear the show-stopping set with matching gold earrings and platform sandals for a head-turning party look.

Layers of Style: Layer festive multicolor patterns in intarsia knits like this Free Assembly fair isle sweater with a plaid puffer jacket for an easy update to winter closet staples like lightly distressed jeans and booties.

Party Perfect: Sophisticated outerwear pieces like a double-breasted coat add a modern touch to classic holiday party looks. Pair with a berry-hued mini dress, black tights and black boots for a look that stands out. For a bit of edge, choose a faux moto jacket layered over a sequin cami top or metallic sweater to complement a faux leather skirt.

Casual Comfort: This season, menswear is all about intentional layering and looks that prioritize both comfort and style. Update vintage-inspired flannels by layering with a quilted puffer pullover and matching them with wintry prints and cargo joggers for a look that's casual and put together all at once.

Little Lookers: Fashionable little ones can also get decked out this season. Colorful sparkly girl's dresses from Scoop perfectly complement matching versions for women, ideal for family photos and mommy-and-me moments that make the season extra special. For a more casual event, fair isle sweater dresses in fun shades like lavender can make a classic look oh-so-now.

