Submit Release
News Search

There were 259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,361 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY, SINO) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") SGLY SINO))). Investors who purchased Singularity securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sgly.

The investigation concerns whether Singularity violated federal securities laws.

On November 16, 2022, Singularity revealed that it "received subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is complying with these subpoenas and fully cooperating with these governmental entities. Additionally, the special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to investigate the claims raised by Hindenburg Research on May 5, 2022 and other related matters." Following this news, Singularity's stock dropped 18% to close at $2.09 per share on November 16, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Singularity securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sgly. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/727031/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Announces-Singularity-Future-Technology-Ltd-fka-Sino-Global-Shipping-America-Ltd-NASDAQ-SGLY-SINO-Investigation

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY, SINO) Investigation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.