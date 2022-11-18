KiZAN Technologies and Cloudficient Announce Partnership to Help Clients Streamline Mergers and Acquisitions.

The strategic alliance will enhance the ability of KiZAN's dedicated Mergers, Acquisitions, and Divestitures Group to allow organizations to utilize a single provider for their entire Microsoft stack.

KiZAN Technologies, a Microsoft National Solutions Provider with 9 advanced specializations, has announced a partnership with Cloudficient, a leader in Microsoft 365 onboarding and Information Governance, with the latest-generation automated orchestration platform to enhance security and performance.

Cloudficient helps organizations securely and efficiently leverage the power of the cloud with projects from cloud onboarding, compliance migrations, and expiring legacy data, to restructuring events like mergers and acquisitions. Cloudficient's migration platform is a cloud-native technology which seamlessly scales up or down on-demand, providing the most flexible platform on the market.

The partnership between KiZAN and Cloudficient will enable enterprise organizations to reduce risk and improve compliance while improving user experience with the fastest tools and processes available. The strategic alliance will enhance the ability of KiZAN's dedicated Mergers, Acquisitions, and Divestitures Group to allow organizations to utilize a single provider for their entire Microsoft stack.

"Cloudficient's Microsoft onboarding solutions, like EVComplete and PSTComplete, enable organizations to streamline migrations of mailbox, PST and email archives into Office 365 for an overall seamless migration experience. We look forward to providing these valuable services to our clients." Mark McIntosh, Communications Practice Lead

"KiZAN has been a leader in the Microsoft space for over 30 years and brings invaluable experience that perfectly complements Cloudficient's orchestration solutions. Together, our organizations provide the most comprehensive Microsoft 365 onboarding offerings in the industry. We look forward to continuing to deliver world-class experiences to our customers with KiZAN." Nick Dishman, Director of Channel and Strategic Partnerships

About KiZAN: KiZAN is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with sales offices located across the United States. KiZAN's dedicated Mergers, Acquisitions, and Divestitures Group provides Microsoft technology migrations for medium and enterprise-level organizations with minimal disruption and zero data loss for all Microsoft technologies, including Teams, SharePoint, Active Directory, Azure Active Directory, Exchange on-premises, Microsoft 365, and OneDrive.

About Cloudficient: Cloudficient is headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices located in the United States, Germany and Switzerland. Cloudficient's next-generation migration technology is revolutionizing the way businesses retire legacy systems and transform their organization into the cloud. With over 100+ years of team experience around cloud transformation services, Cloudficient takes pride in being industry leaders who are constantly innovating the enterprise lifecycle.

