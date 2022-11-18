Entrepreneur & Sun West CEO Pavan Agarwal Set as Keynote Speaker at Texas Blockchain Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (www.swmc.com) CEO Pavan Agarwal is set to attend and present at this year's Texas Blockchain Summit - North America's premier policy conference for the bitcoin, crypto, and blockchain ecosystem. The two-day conference will be held at the University of Texas at Austin, between Nov. 17-18, 2022.

Taking to the Zlotnik stage on Friday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., Pavan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Sun West and its sister company Celligence, will speak and participate in the Future of Banking Panel. Mr. Agarwal will give an exclusive insight into just how the company's empathetic AI technology, Morgan™ (a ground-breaking application powered by AI & blockchain and simply described as an underwriter at your fingertips operating at near-real-time speed), has brought and continued to build equality of access and service across all demographic and economic segments. You can learn more about Morgan™ via https://www.hellomorgan.com.

The highly anticipated appearance at this year's Summit follows Sun West and Celligence's recent announcement that Morgan™'s AI technology will now analyse a borrower within hours and convert that credit risk into a property-agnostic tradable Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The NFT is backed by real dollars and conditionally guaranteed (see swmc.com/tru-terms) by Sun West. Explaining the approach further, Pavan will detail how this provides buyers and sellers wider opportunities and empowers all income bracket parties the ability to present and accept offers with certainty, like a cash offer, and without open-ended financing contingencies. Morgan™ is the future of banking and real estate professionals and borrowers adore her.

Speaking on Sun West's conference participation, Pavan Agarwal explained - "Disparate access to housing significantly widens the wealth gap in society. The Morgan AI comprehensively and conclusively solves this problem, because the technology enables banks to treat all borrowers across the financial and cultural spectrum with equally high levels of service and respect."

Texas is embracing Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency like no other state, and this year's Summit will be a transformative experience that helps ignite its leadership role in those emerging industries. Sun West is proud to be a part of that progression as the US's leading blockchain solution for 21st-century housing.

About Pavan Agarwal

Pavan Agarwal is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. a recognized Ginnie Mae HMBS (Reverse Mortgage) Issuer, Servicer, and Master Servicer and holds agency approvals with FHA, VA, USDA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. As President and Chief Executive Officer, Pavan oversees all aspects of Corporate Operations including Lending, Servicing, Secondary Marketing, Investor Relations, Capital Markets, New Mortgage Product Distribution, Quality Control, Compliance and Technology Operations. Pavan is a key individual contributor to sales through joint venture creation, development, and management with key business partners in the Mortgage, Banking and Credit Union Industries. Pavan's base root experience is in complex and high-profile business structures with a special focus in Business Growth and Start-Up business divisions. He has a strong background in Enterprise Business Development within Financial Lending and Technical Organizations that include Owned, Contractor, and Third-Party Service Providers.

About Celligence™

Celligence (www.celligence.com) is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., one of the largest independent, privately owned financial services companies. As one of the fastest-growing fin-tech companies, Celligence provides exceptional service, technology, and product innovation. The team of brilliant engineers are continuously filing new patents and expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation. Visit www.celligence.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Press Team

PR Team

press@anonymous.com



Related Images

Image 1: Pavan Agarwal

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment