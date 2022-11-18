New White Paper from Mary Cook Associates Discusses the Role of Color in Interior Design

Chicago-based Mary Cook Associates (MCA), a national, award-winning commercial interior design firm, today published a white paper entitled Show Your True Colors: Elevating The Impact Of Design Through Color. The paper discusses the technological, social and economic forces behind the use of color as well as the role color can play in multifamily, single-family and commercial interiors.

"Color is one of the most powerful – and cost-effective – design elements," said Mary Cook, president and founder of MCA. "Regardless of the scope of the project, the budget or the client, color always plays a key role in the environments we create. In addition to contributing to the overall appeal of a space, color can influence feelings, memory, attention, behavior and performance."

In the white paper, Cook stresses the importance of understanding the why behind a color choice and how it works with other design fundamentals. Other topics covered in the white paper include:

How technology has influenced the use of color – from early advances in pigments to the adoption of the standardized Pantone matching system.

– from early advances in pigments to the adoption of the standardized Pantone matching system. The unique effect different colors have on us , such as red generating feelings of energy and green promoting calmness and long-term concentration.

, such as red generating feelings of energy and green promoting calmness and long-term concentration. The business of color , including the genesis of color trends and how and why different shades are chosen to be marketed as annual colors of the year.

, including the genesis of color trends and how and why different shades are chosen to be marketed as annual colors of the year. How the right color choice can determine a project's success when paired with other design fundamentals and demographic and psychographic insights.

Show Your True Colors is the sixth in a series of white papers from MCA sharing insights from the firm's proprietary seven fundamentals of interior design methodology and identifying opportunities for builders and developers to respond to the shifting paradigm of home with thoughtful designs and innovative spaces.

About Mary Cook Associates:

Established in 1986, Mary Cook Associates (MCA) is a fully integrated interior architecture and design firm nationally known for creating innovative interiors for leading owners and developers of real estate. The firm's projects include multifamily, model homes, student living, senior living, clubhouses, restaurants, and hospitality environments. MCA's work emphasizes functionality, showcases possibilities, and delivers a measurable Return on Environment (ROE℠). MCA's team includes more than two dozen designers and architects that are strategic, imaginative and skilled at designing a wide variety of spaces that respond to demographic, geographic and lifestyle influences of target markets. Smart, functional spaces that establish immediate connections with their users and boost Living Better by Design℠, increase property value, and accelerate sales and occupancy rates are the hallmarks of the results MCA consistently achieves. In its 36th year, the firm continues to expand its national presence with award-winning work across the country.

