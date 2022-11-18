Submit Release
News Search

There were 262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,300 in the last 365 days.

Franklin Electric to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. FELE, a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel, announced today that Gregg Sengstack, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat and will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30th at 8:00 am ET in Palm Beach, FL.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
260-824-2900
Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com


You just read:

Franklin Electric to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.