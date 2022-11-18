Media advisory - Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22(e) Régiment

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As commander-in-chief, Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22e Régiment at the Citadelle. She will inspect a guard of honour and there will be a 21-gun salute.

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Parade square, 1 Côte de la Citadelle

Notes for media:

Media wishing to cover this event should contact the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.

Photos of the event can be provided to media upon request via media@gg.ca.

