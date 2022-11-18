Media advisory - Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22(e) Régiment
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As commander-in-chief, Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22e Régiment at the Citadelle. She will inspect a guard of honour and there will be a 21-gun salute.
Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Parade square, 1 Côte de la Citadelle
