Submit Release
News Search

There were 268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,363 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22(e) Régiment

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As commander-in-chief, Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22e Régiment at the Citadelle. She will inspect a guard of honour and there will be a 21-gun salute.

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Parade square, 1 Côte de la Citadelle

Notes for media:

  • Media wishing to cover this event should contact the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.
  • Photos of the event can be provided to media upon request via media@gg.ca.

Related links:

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Follow GGCitadelle on Facebook.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c6855.html

You just read:

Media advisory - Governor General Mary Simon will receive military honours from the Royal 22(e) Régiment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.