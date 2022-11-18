Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,238 in the last 365 days.

Joint Statement on the Resolution on Iran adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors

The text of the following statement was released by the spokespeople for the Foreign Ministries of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States concerning the Resolution on Iran adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors.

Begin Text:

We, the Governments of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, welcome the IAEA Board of Governors’ adoption of a resolution on Iran. This resolution was adopted in response to Iran’s insufficient cooperation with the IAEA on serious and outstanding issues relating to Iran’s legal obligations under its Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement.

This is the second resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors on these matters this year. In doing so, the Board has sent a clear message that it is essential and urgent that Iran fulfils its NPT-required safeguards obligations and take the actions specified without delay.

Iran must provide technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles identified at three undeclared locations in Iran and clarify the whereabouts of the related nuclear material and/or contaminated equipment.

The resolution reaffirms the Board’s unwavering support for the IAEA’s longstanding efforts with Iran to resolve these critical matters.

As we have made clear, if Iran does this and the Director General is able to report that the unresolved safeguards issues are no longer outstanding, the Board could then close its consideration of this matter.

We hope Iran takes this opportunity to cooperate with the IAEA in good faith toward closing these outstanding matters so that no further Board action on these issues will be necessary.

End Text

You just read:

Joint Statement on the Resolution on Iran adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.