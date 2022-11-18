Construction Activities Scheduled in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

11/18/2022

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 21, through Wednesday, November 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Woodland Avenue and Edgewood Street for curb and guiderail installation;

Saturday, December 3, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound City Avenue between the Kelly Drive and I-76 interchanges for bridge inspection; and

Saturday, December 3, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) ramp to eastbound I-76 for bridge inspection.

Chester County



Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Kimberton Road) between Hunt Club Lane and Route 401 (Conestoga Road) in West Pikeland Township for pipe replacement.

Montgomery County



Sunday, November 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Main Street and the Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) Interchange in Norristown, and West Norriton and Upper Merion townships for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, November 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 73 (Washington Lane) between Church Road and Township Line Road in Cheltenham Township for bridge inspection; and

Monday, November 21, from 9 AM to 3 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between the U.S. 422 and the King Street interchanges in North Coventry Township, Chester County and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



