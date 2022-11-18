Read more about Carr: Eight in Custody Following Major Investigation into Human Trafficking, Racketeering and Gang Activity

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that eight individuals are now in custody following a major investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity. The warrants were taken on Nov. 11, 2022, and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit. In part, the case involves the alleged trafficking of four female victims, including one minor.

“Sadly, we continue to see a connection between criminal street gangs and human trafficking, and those who engage in this violent and illegal activity must be stopped,” said Carr. “Between our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and our new Gang Prosecution Unit, we are working to protect our most vulnerable and pursuing those who would put them in danger. This case is just the latest example that by working together across all levels of law enforcement, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia.”

This case was investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section. The following law enforcement entities also assisted with the investigation and arrests: the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, the Cobb County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Previous Indictment of Defendant Sean Curry

On Nov. 11, 2022, local law enforcement issued warrants* for the arrest of eight individuals. One of those individuals, Sean Curry, was previously indicted on Oct. 19, 2022, on one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude. At the time these new warrants were taken, Curry was already in custody in the Gwinnett County Detention Center. These new arrests are a continuation of that investigation.

New Arrests and Charges

The eight individuals in custody are listed below and have been charged with the following:

Sean Curry, age 33, of Gwinnett County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Kidnapping

Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Bobby Downing, age 40, of DeKalb County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Brianna Adames-Joe, age 26, of Gwinnett County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Tyreek Lee, age 26, of Monroe County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Pimping

Hilton Dobbins, age 33, of Fulton County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Pimping

Eric Johnson, age 46, of DeKalb County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Transferring a Firearm to a Convicted Felon

Jayda Veronica Wilson, age 24, of Gwinnett County:

Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Sean Harvey, age 35, of Gwinnett County:

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Pimping

No further information about the investigation or about the arrests may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

The Gang Prosecution Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022. Since Oct. 4, 2022, this new Unit has obtained 12 indictments charging 49 defendants across the state.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that warrants contain only allegations against the individual against whom the arrest is made. The individual in custody is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the warrant.