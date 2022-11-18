Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Assistance After Severe Storms In North Texas

November 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved his request for a disaster declaration in Northeast Texas counties impacted by severe weather and tornadoes earlier this month.

"Thanks to this SBA declaration, Texans affected by recent severe weather conditions will be one step closer to recovery," said Governor Abbott. "Northeast Texas residents and business owners will now have access to critical financial support as they rebuild, repair, and recover from the physical damage and economic injury caused by this storm system. Alongside TDEM, Texas will continue providing every resource necessary to help Texans in the region get back on their feet after these recent storms."

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. Counties included in the declaration are Lamar and Morris and their contiguous counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Marion, Red River, Titus, and Upshur.

Governor Abbott submitted the disaster declaration request on November 15 following the completion of damage assessments by local, state, and federal officials, as well as a review of damage assessment information provided by Texans utilizing the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.