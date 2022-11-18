Western Financial Group is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the second consecutive year

The organization prioritizes a people-first approach and is committed to serving communities across Canada

High River, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group (Western Financial), Canada's Insurance Broker, is proud to be recognized as a Canadian Top 100 Employer for 2023.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Top Employer in Canada and we share this honour with our people, customers, and communities because this is a result of their contributions, feedback, and their dedication to making Western a great place to work,” says Kristy Rachkowski, Chief People and Culture Officer at Western Financial Group. “While we are humbled to receive this level of recognition, it doesn’t come without the knowledge that we know we have things to work on. There will always be challenges to overcome but we feel a sense of pride to be recognized as a company that cares deeply for our people and one committed to doing what it takes to create a workplace of choice.”

This distinction places Western with the best of the best in Canadian business. Western Financial Group was selected from among its peers for transparent employee communications, progressive health and wellness benefits, a caring community spirit, in-house training programs, and other forward-thinking and inclusive resources.

"I'm proud to have Western recognized as a Top Employer in Canada,” said Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO of Western Financial Group. “ We are on a journey to create best-in-class experiences for both our people and our Customers. I believe we are focused on the right things, and it’s reflected by receiving this honourable award.”

Always looking for ways to improve employee offerings and provide innovative options to customers, Western has put people at the front of its business.

“Becoming a leader with Western has been something I felt highly supported on,” said Mellissa Buckley, Personal Lines Team Lead in Strathmore, AB. “When a space opened up for leadership at the Strathmore branch, I had been working here for eight months and licensed for just six. I was encouraged by my direct leader to apply for it, as she had faith in me and felt that we should grow the company from within where possible. I was so excited to have been offered the position after my application and interview process. I was promoted within nine months of my hire for which I am so grateful. I am excited about the future I have with Western.”

For over 20 years, Western Financial Group has been focused on building up the communities where they operate through the programs and partnerships offered by the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation. These communities make up the Western Financial identity and have helped shape the organization.

Western Financial is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over 1 million Canadians for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business, and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales & service centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western Financial is Canada's Insurance Broker.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

