UPCEA and AACRAO Announce 2023 Conference to Examine the Emergent Field of Alternative Credentials in Higher Education

‘Convergence: Credential Innovation in Higher Education’ will gather credential innovation stakeholders, Nov. 1-3, 2023, in Washington, DC

UPCEA and AACRAO are two organizations whose missions and priorities are critical to the future development of credential innovation, and we are excited to be partnering on this important conference.” — Robert Hansen, CEO, UPCEA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) announced today they will jointly present a new conference in 2023 focused on the emergent field of alternative credentials. “Convergence: Credential Innovation in Higher Education” will take place Nov. 1-3, 2023, at the Capital Hilton, in Washington, DC.

Convergence will examine new and emerging trends and models for alternative credentials, especially at the institutional level. This conference will gather key campus stakeholders in credential innovation—deans of professional education, chief online learning officers, registrars, and their staffs—to define and develop their institutional strategy with respect to alternative credentials.

“UPCEA and AACRAO are two organizations whose missions and priorities are critical to the future development of credential innovation,” said Robert Hansen, chief executive officer of UPCEA. “We are excited to be partnering with AACRAO to bring this important conference program to our members and others who are engaged in credential innovation in higher education.”

“We are delighted to be working with UPCEA, an organization that shares our commitment to helping our members and others understand the critical role credential innovation plays in the future of higher education,” said Melanie Gottlieb, Executive Director, AACRAO. “Convergence will provide an engaging setting for attendees to share distinct models and approaches to credential innovation, examine strategies for balancing quality and scale, and address the role of employers in the higher ed credential ecosystem.”

The conference program has been designed to benefit a range of higher education professionals, including:

● Senior leaders responsible for institutional strategy for credential innovation

● Other administrators working in higher education who require a deeper understanding of alternative credentials at their institution and in higher education overall

● Registrars and other related professionals

Convergence will offer attendees the opportunity to connect with alternative credential peers, discover relevant research, and learn about successful approaches to credential innovation. For the latest conference updates and information on how to register, visit https://conferences.upcea.edu/convergence2023.

###

About AACRAO

AACRAO is a non-profit, voluntary, professional association of more than 11,000 higher education professionals representing approximately 2,600 institutions in more than 40 countries. Its commitment to the professional development of its members includes best practice guidance on admissions strategies to meet institutional diversity objectives, delivery of academic programs in innovative ways to meet the needs of a changing student body, and exemplary approaches to student retention and completion. Visit www.aacrao.org.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the association for online and professional continuing education. Founded in 1915, UPCEA now serves most of the leading public and private colleges and universities in North America. The association supports its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information, professional networking opportunities and timely publications. Based in Washington, D.C., UPCEA builds greater awareness of the vital link between adult learners and public policy issues. Visit upcea.edu.