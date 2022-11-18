Turnpike holiday traffic expected to be among the heaviest of the year

Page Content

With officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority expecting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday to be two of the heaviest traffic days on the West Virginia Turnpike, traffic from Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, is expected to be about 730,000 vehicles.



“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority. “We expect 730,000 vehicles will pass through our toll facilities during the six-day period.



“As always, the Parkways Authority will be fully prepared for high volumes of travel during Thanksgiving week,” Miller said. “In addition to Toll Operations and Maintenance being fully prepared, we will have additional traffic flaggers staged at each toll plaza as well as additional troopers from West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and Courtesy Patrol members for motorist assistance.”



Miller expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.



“Motorists are reminded that E-ZPass is accepted in all lanes, and we encourage all owners of passenger vehicles to take advantage of our Single Fee Discount Program for $26.25 annually for unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike,” Miller said. “Sign up today at wvturnpike.com.”​​