Registration Open for AG Yost’s Human Trafficking Summit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) —Attorney General Dave Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative has opened registration for the AG’s 2023 Human Trafficking Summit, set to take place on Jan. 26 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The summit, in its fourth year, brings together survivors, social workers and victim advocates, police officers, lawyers, prosecutors, judges and other community stakeholders to learn how different areas of the state are succeeding in the fight against trafficking. The summit serves to inspire and motivate participants to help fill regional gaps in services.

“Ohio is becoming a model for tackling human trafficking, but there is plenty of work that still needs to be done,” Yost said. “This summit aims to keep the focus on reducing the demand while working with our partners to provide resources and tools to help survivors.”

The 2023 keynote speaker will be Suleman Masood, chair of the 11-member U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking, whose members are appointed by the president to advise and make recommendations on federal anti-human trafficking policies. As with all members of the council, Masood is a survivor of human trafficking – in his case, domestic labor trafficking.

The 2023 summit will offer 17 workshops on a range of topics, including:

The Impact of Brain Injury on Survivors of Human Trafficking and the Programs That Serve Them

Why People Solicit Sex

Utilizing Victim-Centered Approaches in Human Trafficking Cases

Intersectional and Ethical Practices: Serving Culturally Diverse Populations

Leveraging States’ Buying Power to Reduce the Demand for Labor Trafficking

There is also an option to attend virtually, but online attendees will have a limited set of workshops.

Registration for the summit is now open and costs $50, whether attending in person or remotely. Eligible attendees will be able to receive up to 4.5 Continuing Education Credits. Credits have been applied for through the Counselor, Social Worker and Marriage and Family Therapist Board, Ohio Nursing Board, and the Supreme Court of Ohio.

To register or learn more, visit Human Trafficking Summit - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly May: 614-813-7419

-30-