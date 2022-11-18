Cantissimo Senior Living Launches Senior Lifestyles Podcast

Cantissimo Senior Living Senior Lifestyles Podcast - Cantissimo Senior Living

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cantissimo Senior Living, a free education resource for the 55+ community, announces the launch of the Senior Lifestyles Podcast. The podcast is designed to make content accessible for anyone interested in learning about topics such as retirement planning, travel tips, finding a new home, and a whole lot more.The Senior Lifestyles Podcast will feature short episodes drilling into important topics piece-by-piece, as well as longer-format episodes and interviews diving deep into matters relevant to mature adults across the U.S. From Medicare and planning for long-term care to hobbies and vacationing, the Senior Lifestyles Podcast will discuss the topics important to adults as they transition to their next phases of life."Launching the Senior Lifestyles Podcast is a major step in our mission to help guide mature adults through life transitions," stated Paul Ablack, CEO, Cantissimo Senior Living. "There are a lot of questions out there when it comes to topics such as buying a second home, fun ways to stay active, or even how to cross off that next big item on a bucket list. This podcast will make it easier for people across the country to access our content and discover valuable answers to their pressing questions. We're excited to be in this position to serve as advisors, and we look forward to sharing more stories and connecting with even more people through this new channel."The Senior Lifestyles Podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music, or visit https://www.seniorlifestylespodcast.cantissimoseniorliving.com/ to discover even more places to listen.About Cantissimo Senior LivingCantissimo Senior Living is reimaging lifestyles for the over-55 generation. Our innovative services help individuals craft their unique paths in the next phase of their lives. With our motto, “Experience Beyond Measure,” Cantissimo Senior Living understands the anxiety in choosing a senior lifestyle. We’re trusted advisors providing free information resources and recommendations in simple, straightforward language to help individuals discover vibrant, worry-free lifestyles. The next phase of life is a gift, and Cantissimo Senior Living seeks to make that experience one beyond measure. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company, visit https://www.cantissimoseniorliving.com/ or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

