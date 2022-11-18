Crypto Lists Release Black Friday Deal on All New Coin Listings
CryptoLists.com's Black Friday deal will run until midnight on November 20 and presents an opportunity for new crypto coins to reach a targeted audience.
Crypto Lists are releasing a time limited Black Friday promotion on listing fees this week, offering 20% off until 19:59 (EST) on November 20. The crypto review site is growing in both visitors as well as partners, having recently teamed up with several blockchain events in the U.S and Asia.
— Markus Jalmerot, co-founder of Crypto Lists Limited.
With the Black Friday campaign, newly launched cryptocurrency projects have a one-of-a-kind chance to expose their crypto coins to a highly targeted group of cryptocurrency aficionados.
Announcing the campaign, Markus Jalmerot, co-founder and editor in chief of Crypto Lists, said: "Getting reviewed on Crypto Lists is a terrific opportunity for new crypto coins. Given that the World Cup starts on Sunday, this Black Friday promotion comes right on time".
He goes on: "CryptoLists.com offers a means for innovative creators with new coins and tokens to be seen by exactly the right kind of audience. New digital currencies are always highlighted in priority place on the home page of our website, even though we are always objective, honest, and fair in our reviews."
Companies that are interested in participating in the promotion can order a listing by visiting the official website and using the coupon code BFRIDAY20.
The Crypto Lists team has just added a number of new features to their website, including a media section where users can advertise their conferences and events and expose their crypto material to a targeted audience. Find the recently updated top list of all the best new coins and tokens from 2022 at www.cryptolists.com/new.
Disclaimer: The purpose of Crypto Lists is to provide people with information and in-depth review about the cryptocurrency market. There is no financial advice available on the website. If you have any questions about investing in cryptocurrencies, please be sure to conduct your own research and consult a financial expert before undertaking any type of investments in this space.
