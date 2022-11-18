Submit Release
InsurTech Hartford Announces Winners of the 2022 InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech Hartford (ITH), a thriving InsurTech ecosystem with global startup, agent/broker, insurer, solution provider, and investor constituents, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge (Innovation Challenge), in collaboration with ACORD, the industry’s oldest standards association.

“I’ve heard some people say that the InsurTech movement and the innovation that came with it are slowing down but based on the nominations for this year’s Innovation Challenge, I have to disagree,” said Stacey Brown, founder of ITH. “Innovation in and for the insurance industry is becoming even more focused than in the past. The categories getting the most support from insurance companies in 2022 were those making headlines throughout the year, including data solutions and cyber. We are very pleased of the part the Innovation Challenge is playing in highlighting these solutions to the world. ”

Held virtually to encourage participation from insurance professionals in the Hartford region as well as around the country and the world, the Innovation Challenge drew a significant number of nominations in three categories, Most Novel Underwriting Data Capture Solution, Cyber Risk Prevention & Mitigation Tech, and Best Emerging InsurTech. Narrowed to a list of the top startups in each category, final presentations and judging were held on Monday, November 14.

The finalists in each category included:
Most Novel Underwriting Data Capture Solution

Cyber Risk Prevention & Mitigation Tech

Best Emerging InsurTech

Sponsored by EMC Insurance (EMC), The Hartford, Launc[H]artford, and Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), the judging process also included individuals from ITH leadership and insurance company representatives from Launc[H]artford. Bees360 is the winner in the Most Novel Underwriting Data Capture Solution category and will receive a $10,000 prize from The Hartford. Haventec placed first in the Cyber Risk Prevention & Mitigation Tech category and will receive a $10,000 prize from HSB. Finally, Ahoy! Insurance was awarded Best Emerging InsurTech and will receive a $10,000 prize from Launc[H]artford and EMC. Replays are available at https://insurtech.ws/ihic22r.

For more information on this year’s Innovation Challenge, or on other ITH events, such as the 2023 ITH Symposium, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.

About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)
InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.  

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com 
859-803-6597


