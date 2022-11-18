Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the 5th Year in a Row

Data Facts announces their fifth year -and a leap into the Enterprise Level- on this prestigious list, which is based on feedback from current clients.

Our teams strive, year over year, to build and maintain strong partnerships where our client’s success is at the core of everything we do. It’s about them!” — Tammy Henry, Vice-President of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions, proudly announces they, for the fifth year in a row, have been ranked in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, Pre-Employment Screening for 2022. HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. This is the first year Data Facts has been honored with a place in the Enterprise level for all categories. Data Facts ranked on the "Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders" list.

Tammy Henry, the Vice-President of Client Success for Data Facts, was thrilled with the news. “This our fifth year, on this most prestigious list, along with our leap into the Enterprise Level division of ranking truly reflects how strong our commitment is to our clients, and in turn our client’s commitment to Data Facts. Our teams strive, year over year, to build and maintain strong partnerships where our client’s success is at the core of everything we do. It’s about them! Thank you to our incredible, loyal clients for acknowledging our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Data Facts’ Chief Revenue Officer, Julie Henderson, is also excited about the recognition. “I’m delighted Data Facts received an award driven completely from customer feedback. We are thankful and honored to serve the great organizations that choose to partner with us. Every member of our team gives their best every day. It’s priceless knowing we hit the mark with our clients and exceed their expectations.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 525 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. When you work with Data Facts, you’re investing not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. We’re pioneers in the industry and passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. Data Facts leverages technology to amplify our efforts, but we also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned to you quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

Data Facts is PBSA and SOC 2 accredited, and a women-owned company. Learn more by visiting our website.