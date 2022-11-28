If A Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos Before 1982 in Pennsylvania or Nationwide-They Are Urged to Call The Gori Law Firm-Compensation Might Exceed $100,00- + VA Benefits

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Exposure Warning Sign

Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation as they are happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.” — Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Veteran of the army, navy, marines, air force, or coast guard or a person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Pennsylvania or anywhere in the USA to call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106-if before 1982 they had substantial exposure to asbestos on the job. Most people like this are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. As a result, most people like this never get compensated. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

The Advocate says, "For a person who now has lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos at work before 1982-it is incredibly important they recall as much as possible about how they were exposed to asbestos. It is this very important information that will become the basis for a compensation claim as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always to discuss at 866-532-2106. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

For a client of The Gori Law Firm who is a Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma-the lawyers at the firm will prepare the needed paperwork to try to qualify the Veteran for VA benefits. This service is free to clients of The Gori Law Firm. The intent of this service is to create additional compensation for their client. For more information a person with recently diagnosed lung cancer-who had routine exposure to asbestos in the military or on the job-before 1982-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, Bethlehem or anywhere in Pennsylvania. https://Pennsylvania.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.