Alabama Secretary of State’s Office Announces Passing of General Counsel Hugh R. Evans, III

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2022—MONTGOMERY—It is with great sadness that Secretary of State John H. Merrill announces that Hugh R. Evans, III, General Counsel to the Secretary of State’s Office, passed away on November 17, 2022.

Secretary Merrill said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Hugh Evans. The thoughts of everyone at the Secretary of State’s Office are with Hugh’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them. Hugh joined our team in 2018, and he made an indelible mark on who our office is today. It was a great privilege to know him personally and to work alongside him over the last four years. Hugh was known and respected throughout the state of Alabama for his achievements.”

Hugh Evans earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the Jones School of Law in 1987, following which he earned admittance to practice in all Alabama State Courts, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Since that time, he worked for the Honorable Charles Price of the 15th Judicial Circuit from 1987 to 1989, was a City Attorney for Montgomery and served the Montgomery Inn of Court from 1989 to 1992, worked as an adjunct instructor for the Montgomery Police Academy from 1989 to 1995, served within the Brannan and Guy P.C. law firm from 1992 to 1995, and diligently served as the General Counsel of the Alabama Ethics Commission for more than 20 years. Mr. Evans joined the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office in 2018 and has served as the office’s General Counsel for the last four years.

Mr. Evans is survived by his son, Hugh Raymond Evans IV [Jessica]; daughter, Amanda Kay Evans Johns [Daniel]; sister, Russell Evans Lee; brothers, Wyatt Evans and Clint Evans; and his grandsons, Sawyer, Quinn, Ripley, and Hampton.

###