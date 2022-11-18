Christian Pulisic is Named USA’s Most Popular Player at the 2022 World Cup as Ronaldo Crowned World Cup Influencer King
Pulisic is the most followed American player at the World Cup with 11.67 million followers on social mediaGLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the U.S. squad, Captain America, Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC, is the most followed American player at World Cup 2022 with 11.67 million followers, ahead of compatriots Sergino Dest (5.64 million) and Weston McKennie (2.06 million). The combined 26-man American squad has more followers (23.11 million) than the USA national association, the USSF, which has an audience of 3.48 million.
Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated his first World Cup victory before the first ball has been kicked in Qatar after being named the competition’s most influential superstar on social media.
The Portuguese forward has been confirmed as the most followed player at World Cup 2022 across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, recording an amazing 747.1 million followers across the platforms. He pips Argentina captain Lionel Messi (476 million) and Brazil star Neymar Jr (337.5 million) to the title, giving the three players a combined social media reach of well in excess of one billion globally.
To put this into perspective, Ronaldo’s following is more than 4.5 times larger than the combined following of the England squad (164 million). Bigger than the population of all the countries he has played in put together, England (55.9 million), Italy (59 million), Spain (47.3 million) and Portugal (10.1 million): total: 172.3 million.
You would have to fill England’s Wembley Stadium’s 90,000 capacity over 8,000 times to reach close to the number of people who follow Ronaldo on social media. Or Qatar’s 80,000 capacity World Cup Final Stadium the Lusail Stadium, over 9,000 times. Or his current home, Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium’s capacity 74,310, over 10,000 times. Or Sporting Clube de Portugal’s Estádio José Alvalade (50,095) over 14 times. Or
RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C (45,596) over 16,000 times.
His social media following amounts to more than the entire population of Europe (446.8 million).
Ronaldo’s total audience helps make Portugal the most followed squad at the 2022 World Cup with a total of 826 million followed in second place by Brazil’s squad of 678 million and Argentina’s 619 million.
This research was conducted by the public relations, digital and football agency PMPR Excellence to analyse social media influence at the World Cup. Players from all 32 finalists have been studied and the PMPR Football Social Influencer Tables mapping player, squad and national association reach can be found at: www.prexcellence.com/football-social-influencer-tables
PMPR Social Media Editor & PMPR Excellence Marketing Director Barry Thomson comments: “The collective media power, projection and influence of the World Cup’s 831 soccer players is over 3.9 Billion almost half of the entire population of the world (8 Billion). Ronaldo is undoubtedly the social media King of Kings of global social media influence’.
Publisher of the PMPR Social Media Influence Tables and Director of PMPR Excellence Peter McLean comments:
‘’Christian Pulisic’s global popularity and influence is significant. As well as being one of the world’s top soccer players he is also a major USA media company, able to reach 11.6 million people at the touch of his phone or tablet, almost the same as the population of his home state of Pennsylvania (12.9 million).
Players like Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Pulisic, as well as being World Cup level players, are also major national and international media companies.
“Cristiano Ronaldo, is simply, the most popular human being on the planet.
Ronaldo, at the touch of his phone or tablet, reaches 747 million followers. It is astonishing and highlights the global reach and influence of individual soccer personalities.
