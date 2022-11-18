Submit Release
Bell rang at Nasdaq ahead of largest start-up contest for overseas Vietnamese

VIETNAM, November 18 -  

NEW YORK — Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang has joined two leaders of VietChallenge, known as the largest fundraising contest for Vietnamese-born start-ups worldwide, to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York.

The ceremony was held on November 17 in celebration of Vietnamese entrepreneurship, as the final round of the 2022 VietChallenge is scheduled to take place at the site, the second biggest stock exchange in the world, on December 2.

In an interview with the Vietnamese News Agency, Giang said the iconic bell ringing ceremony helps showcase the competition to the world, and expressed his belief in opportunities the annual contest will bring about for economic, trade, investment activities, and for firms’ development in the US.

The contest showcases the start-up, enterprising spirit and ambition for innovation of the young Vietnamese businesses, and of the young generation and the Vietnamese community in general.

Mai Phan Zymaris Esq., Founder and President of VietChallenge, said she and other young Vietnamese in the US feel the full support of Ambassador Giang and Việt Nam’s diplomatic missions for youth activities with positive elements for the community.

Since its launch in 2015, the three-round-judging competition has helped elevate more than 800 start-ups who came to compete from over 20 different countries. — VNS

 

