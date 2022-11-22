The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Ilana Steelman talks about the HOW: making great business decisions no matter how emotional a transaction can get.

She realized early on that clients over closing is what really builds a solid business.” — Charles Bellefontaine

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing, social media, public relations and real-world experience are what help distinguish Ilana Steelman, as a people-centered realtor and our recent guest on the Homebuyers Hour Radio Show!We often time see Realtors boasting about their production, sales volume, and the number of homes they have sold - but is that enough to make a relevant, reputable real estate agent?Ilana Steelman talks about the HOW: making great business decisions no matter how emotional a transaction can get.Having a people-centered business is what keeps your clients satisfied and allows for the true value of what you are doing to help them through the process.

Having a People-Centered Real Estate Business with Ilana Steelman - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show