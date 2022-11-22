Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,633 in the last 365 days.

Having a People-Centered Real Estate Business with Ilana Steelman - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Ilana Steelman talks about the HOW: making great business decisions no matter how emotional a transaction can get.

She realized early on that clients over closing is what really builds a solid business.”
— Charles Bellefontaine
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing, social media, public relations and real-world experience are what help distinguish Ilana Steelman, as a people-centered realtor and our recent guest on the Homebuyers Hour Radio Show!

We often time see Realtors boasting about their production, sales volume, and the number of homes they have sold - but is that enough to make a relevant, reputable real estate agent?

Ilana Steelman talks about the HOW: making great business decisions no matter how emotional a transaction can get.

Having a people-centered business is what keeps your clients satisfied and allows for the true value of what you are doing to help them through the process.

Ilana Steelman
BROKER @properties
OFFICE: 773.432.0200
MOBILE: 224.723.3122
https://www.atproperties.com/site/ilanasteelman

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Having a People-Centered Real Estate Business with Ilana Steelman - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

You just read:

Having a People-Centered Real Estate Business with Ilana Steelman - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.