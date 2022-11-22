Having a People-Centered Real Estate Business with Ilana Steelman - The Homebuyers Hour Radio Show
Ilana Steelman talks about the HOW: making great business decisions no matter how emotional a transaction can get.
She realized early on that clients over closing is what really builds a solid business.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing, social media, public relations and real-world experience are what help distinguish Ilana Steelman, as a people-centered realtor and our recent guest on the Homebuyers Hour Radio Show!
We often time see Realtors boasting about their production, sales volume, and the number of homes they have sold - but is that enough to make a relevant, reputable real estate agent?
Having a people-centered business is what keeps your clients satisfied and allows for the true value of what you are doing to help them through the process.
