Việt Nam calls for dialogue, joint actions for common interests in APEC

VIETNAM, November 18 - BANGKOK — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc called on members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to iron out differences, increase dialogue, and coordinate actions for the sake of common interests, while attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related activities on Friday.

Held in Thailand’s capital Bangkok, this is the first in-person meeting among leaders and heads of delegations of the 21 APEC member economies after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themed “Open. Connect. Balance”, the event discussed three priority orientations of APEC, namely open to all opportunities, connect in all dimensions, and balance in all aspects, to promote economic growth in tandem with environmental sustainability.

Deeply aware of challenges facing the region, the leaders affirmed the resolve to jointly seek solutions so that the economies can get out of the crisis, become stronger with more resilience, and flexibly grasp opportunities and respond to future challenges.

They reaffirmed the commitment to realise the APEC Putrajaya Vision on an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040 for prosperity of all people and future generations; and agreed to consolidate APEC’s leadership and standing as the leading regional economic forum as well as a modern and effective idea incubator.

They also stressed that APEC cooperation needs to work out practical solutions to common challenges and aid global efforts in sustainable development and climate change response.

In his remarks, President Phúc emphasised that an Asia-Pacific of peace, stability, cooperation, prosperity, and sustainable development is a goal and a common responsibility that requires joint efforts by all APEC member economies.

They should iron out differences, increase dialogue, and coordinate actions for the sake of common interests, to protect the achievements and values obtained over the last three decades, and to reinforce the foundation for cooperation and development in the future, he recommended.

Addressing a discussion on sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth, he held that Asia-Pacific has entered a new phase of development and needs to take the lead in promoting the balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth model, and assist member economies with green transition and digital transformation.

The Vietnamese leader underlined some “balance” factors in cooperation, including putting people at the centre to create balance in each economy, among sectors, and among social elements; and balancing interests and responsibilities among economies and regions. The goal is common, but measures must be adapted to the characteristics and development level of each party.

He also welcomed many new initiatives suggested by APEC members to provide financial support for development, energy transition, climate change adaptation, and digital economy development, adding that APEC can only secure successful cooperation when its members together open up balanced and open opportunities for access to sources of capital and clean and modern technology.

The President highlighted Việt Nam’s policy on boosting national digital transformation and building a green and circular economy in which people is the centre, player, and ultimate goal of development.

Việt Nam is also exerting efforts to realise COP26 commitments and hopes for assistance from the international community and other APEC members, he added. — VNS