Ravens View Genetics, Catskill Cannabis Cultivators, use ancient strains for the new wave of recreational cannabis in NY
As NY readies for legalized recreational cannabis, Joann and Michael Kudrewicz are cultivating some of the oldest and purist strains in the Catskills.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As New York readies for the first wave of legalized recreational cannabis, Joann and Michael Kudrewicz are cultivating some of the oldest and purist strains in the heart of the Catskills. Michael Kudrewicz and his wife, Joann, have been living in the Catskills for 17 years. Joann, a corporate medical practice administrator and serial business builder left NYC behind so Michael could actively engage in research and development within the Cannabis Industry. In 2019, Michael was granted a hemp cultivation license and Ravens View Genetics was born. He immediately embarked on a project to produce feminized hemp seeds for the 2020 grow season.
In the process, he further stabilized the genetics for future use optimization. Michael utilized a 3,000 sq ft greenhouse in the harsh New York State winter, in an environment that was not mechanized or set up for this purpose. He constructed the entire greenhouse system from scratch, including all fertigation, electrical, lighting, and environmental controls, and worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure a perfect outcome.
When NYS legalized adult-use cannabis early this year, Joann and Michael quickly pivoted to grow flower for the incoming dispensaries this season. RVG is a company 22 years in the making as dedicated legacy growers, specializing in the cultivation of various rare landrace strains of cannabis, as well as the breeding of pure, heirloom seed genetics. Landrace strains have not been crossbred or mixed with any other strain.
They have less diluted DNA and are more of a pure breed than other strains that we see on the market today. Landraces are the original strains, indigenous to or transported to a part of the world, and have adapted to the climatic and environmental growing conditions of that specific region. “I’m passionate about working with these heirloom strains from various regions of the world, to cultivate a high-quality whole plant cannabis product that protects and preserves its’ original integrity and value. I’m here for the love of grow,” says Michael.
Catch Michael at one of his next speaking engagements, his talks are fun and informative. With Michael’s knowledge and passion for cannabis and Joann’s business savvy and tenacity, Ravens View Genetics is growing rapidly into one of NYS favorite and most trusted cannabis brands.
Joann Kudrewicz
Ravens View Genetics
+1 917-969-0545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other