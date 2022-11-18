Noblis Announces Scholarship for Women Pursuing Aerospace Studies

The Amr ElSawy Scholarship will fund undergraduates in STEM fields

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Va., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the creation of the Amr ElSawy Scholarship. The scholarship is named for the company’s former president and CEO, who stepped out of his role last month.

“We’re honored to partner with the Women in Aerospace Foundation on a scholarship that reflects our commitment to inclusion, both in our work and in the sciences,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “We see this scholarship as a way to celebrate Amr's legacy and share a passion of discovery with the women who will make their own mark in the aerospace field.”

Noblis will fund an annual scholarship in the amount of $5,000 beginning in 2023 and continuing until 2027. Each year, the Women in Aerospace Foundation will select one undergraduate woman studying engineering, math or science to receive the award.

“We are excited to partner with Noblis to administer this scholarship,” said Dr. Rebecca Keiser, president of the Women in Aerospace Foundation. “Their gift offers a tremendous educational opportunity for the next generation of aerospace leadership.”

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

