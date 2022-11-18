Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,670 in the last 365 days.

PDD to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on November 28, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 28, 2022 (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD:
PDD is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.pddholdings.com.


For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at:
investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com

You just read:

PDD to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on November 28, 2022

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.