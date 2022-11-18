The Dairy Alliance fuels the power of milk with NIL featuring Stetson Bennett as “The Milkman”
University of Georgia quarterback partners with The Dairy Alliance, educating the public on the benefits of drinking milk in relation to sports nutrition.
Stetson’s performance on the field shows how milk’s unique nutritional attributes fuel extraordinary accomplishments. A phenomenal platform to encourage many more people to fuel up with milk.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to promote the power and nutritional benefits of milk after a strenuous workout, University of Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett begins new name, image, and likeness campaign with The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast to promote the benefits of dairy milk and knowledge about the dairy industry.
— Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance
“Stetson’s performance on the field shows how milk’s unique nutritional attributes fuel extraordinary accomplishments. His success helps us get that message out there and will be a phenomenal platform to encourage many more people to fuel up with milk,” said Geri Berdak, CEO of The Dairy Alliance. “Georgia Dairy Farmers are proud to have him on team milk!”
The new campaign, creatively driven by The Partnership, Atlanta’s oldest-privately held marketing and brand communications agency, builds on last years’ effort and wildly successful award-winning promotion featuring University of Georgia defensive players NaKobi Dean, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith.
For this year’s collaboration with The Dairy Alliance, Bennett — a sports figure synonymous with delivering more on the football field — will highlight how milk delivers more beneficial sports nutrition to athletes as part of the athletic training process. Already known to many as “The Mailman,” Stetson has even agreed to revisit his own nickname in order to help promote milk’s ability to deliver more.
“Stetson is bona fide talent, not only on the field but in front of the camera,” said Faryn Heatly, agent/ESM. “He brings a certain awareness to creative messaging and improv that is rare in this space. Couple his meteoric success in college football and he not only delivers championships but now he is of course delivering delicious milk in the most authentic on brand way possible.”
The campaign went public the week of November 14, 2022.
To find out more about the nutritional benefits of dairy, visit www.dairyalliance.com
For more information, contact Senior Director of Public Relations, Shaheen Solomon at (470) 889-8092 or by email at shaheen@thepartnership.com.
###
About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
About The Partnership
As Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency, The Partnership is more than a name, it’s what we deliver. Our versatile team partners with enterprising leaders to protect and promote brands through integrated capabilities such as brand development, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, and web development. Devoted to genuine collaboration and realizing results, we focus on activating and delivering in the Moments that Matter – pivotal points that impact connection, consideration, and conversion.
About ESM
ESM is a global sports management firm providing branding and marketing consultation to elite athletes as well as corporations and institutions with business interest in sports. Our teams leverage a novel approach to data and analytics to derive influence and partnership values. This approach allows our athletes and partners to reset the market with greater return and a deeper purpose.
