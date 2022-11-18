The Sanitation and Wastewater Atlas of Africa highlights the human health and ecosystem impacts of poor sanitation and wastewater management; and discusses the continent’s policy and institutional arrangements. It also benchmarks Africa’s progress towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and other aspirations, including Africa’s Agenda 2063 and Africa’s Water Vision 2025. The atlas is the flagship product of a four-year project implemented by the three partner organizations.

There is huge potential to make positive impact with investments in sanitation and wastewater projects in Africa, improving public health, protecting water resources, and stimulating economic growth while also preparing the continent for new infectious disease outbreaks.

The Sanitation and Wastewater Atlas of Africa can inform strategic investment in this sector and allow policymakers to track progress on sanitation and wastewater, making it a valuable tool to accelerate change.