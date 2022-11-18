How does childhood exposure to natural environments influence adult well-being?

Through regression analysis and one-way analysis of variance, the results showed that the naturalness of childhood place can positively predict the degree of PA. Whether from the psycho-evolutionary view (nature) or the product of the social learning process (nurture), this confirms that people typically prefer places with higher naturalness that facilitate and trigger human-place interactions. With more frequent interactions, people attach more individual meanings and affections to a place, fostering and strengthening these attachments.

In the study, when respondents were asked about their memories of childhood places in semi-structured interviews, those who grew up in rural areas mentioned outdoor activities more frequently and had stronger emotional expressions, such as happiness, freedom and pride. This affect appears to have a threshold in that when the degree of naturalness reaches a certain level, PA does not significantly increase. This signifies that once there is a certain amount of green space around a person’s living environment, irrespective of its quality, people are capable of building strong attachments and that this does not require wild or varied environments.

An individual’s attachment to childhood place can positively influence well-being in later life. Previous regression results showed that after controlling potential variables affecting mental health, there was a significant correlation between childhood PA and adult well-being. This finding is consistent with Morgan et al. ‘s theory4 that individuals who are able to establish a high level of attachment in childhood develop a more sophisticated brain structure and are more likely to have a sense of security. Accordingly, they are expected to have a better ability to establish an attachment to new places and improve their satisfaction with current places supporting their well-being in adulthood. In the interviews, several respondents with both high PA and high levels of well-being confirmed that they rapidly established a sense of belonging in new unfamiliar environments.

The impact of childhood PA on adult well-being is mediated by the degree of change between an individual’s juvenile and current environments. Individuals who had formed weak place attachments growing up, but had now migrated to locations with less degree of naturalness –undergoing a significant change in change in environments – viewed this as a positive transition, escaping from undesirable past locations. Perhaps unsurprisingly, people who moved frequently in childhood only formed moderate attachments to places irrespective of their environmental quality. For the final group who formed strong childhood PA, the relationship between the degree of change in environmental setting and well-being is complex. On the one hand, strong attachment to childhood place can increase an individual’s ability to build up attachments in new places and improve well-being in adulthood. On the other hand, excessive PA or significant changes in the quality of their current environment cause certain individuals to be unable to integrate into their current places. This could be due to a failure of finding familiar visual cues, breaking their PA self-continuity and/or endangering their well-being.