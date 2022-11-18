Galen College of Nursing Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program
LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines.
ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality standards in curriculum, outcomes, faculty, governance, resources, and students. It is a form of self-regulation and evaluates a specific program against a set of nationally normed criteria.
“At Galen, our mission to provide the highest level of quality in nursing education has never wavered. As we continue to expand access to education, it is imperative that we not only meet external standards at every single Galen campus but also exceed our own. This is a significant achievement for our Pembroke Pines campus, and I could not be prouder of our team,” said Audria Denker, Executive VP of Nursing.
“As a college dedicated exclusively to nursing education in today’s healthcare landscape, we must be always looking for ways to support the nursing profession, and most importantly, to meet and exceed quality metrics for our students and the communities they serve,” said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen College of Nursing. “Congratulations to the talented faculty and staff who guide the development and delivery of our nursing education, and who made this possible.”
According to the ACEN website, “The ACEN supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice, and the public by the functions of accreditation. Accreditation is a voluntary, self-regulatory process by which non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality. Accreditation also assists in the further improvement of the institutions or programs as related to resources invested, processes followed, and results achieved. The monitoring of certificate, diploma, and degree offerings is tied closely to state examination and licensing rules, and to the oversight of preparation for work in the profession.”
About Galen College of Nursing
With over 30,000 nurse graduates over 30 years, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the U.S. With 100% of resources dedicated to nursing education, Galen’s 16 campuses in 8 states offer up to four in-person pre-licensure programs: 3-year BSN, 2-year ADN, LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge, and PN/VN (may vary by campus location).
Galen also offers convenient online RN to BSN and MSN post-licensure programs for nurses looking to advance their careers. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status can be found here.
Andy Stillwagon
ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality standards in curriculum, outcomes, faculty, governance, resources, and students. It is a form of self-regulation and evaluates a specific program against a set of nationally normed criteria.
“At Galen, our mission to provide the highest level of quality in nursing education has never wavered. As we continue to expand access to education, it is imperative that we not only meet external standards at every single Galen campus but also exceed our own. This is a significant achievement for our Pembroke Pines campus, and I could not be prouder of our team,” said Audria Denker, Executive VP of Nursing.
“As a college dedicated exclusively to nursing education in today’s healthcare landscape, we must be always looking for ways to support the nursing profession, and most importantly, to meet and exceed quality metrics for our students and the communities they serve,” said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen College of Nursing. “Congratulations to the talented faculty and staff who guide the development and delivery of our nursing education, and who made this possible.”
According to the ACEN website, “The ACEN supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice, and the public by the functions of accreditation. Accreditation is a voluntary, self-regulatory process by which non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality. Accreditation also assists in the further improvement of the institutions or programs as related to resources invested, processes followed, and results achieved. The monitoring of certificate, diploma, and degree offerings is tied closely to state examination and licensing rules, and to the oversight of preparation for work in the profession.”
About Galen College of Nursing
With over 30,000 nurse graduates over 30 years, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the U.S. With 100% of resources dedicated to nursing education, Galen’s 16 campuses in 8 states offer up to four in-person pre-licensure programs: 3-year BSN, 2-year ADN, LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge, and PN/VN (may vary by campus location).
Galen also offers convenient online RN to BSN and MSN post-licensure programs for nurses looking to advance their careers. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status can be found here.
Andy Stillwagon
Galen College of Nursing
+1 5023877476
email us here