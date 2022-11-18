November 18, 2022 - Texas Employment Continues Climb, Attains 12th Consecutive High in October
Date: November 18, 2022
AUSTIN - In October 2022, Texas added a total of 49,500 nonfarm jobs. Texas employment first surpassed the pre-COVID level in November 2021. From that month through October 2022, the state set new employment highs each month, marking 12 consecutive periods of record-setting job counts. Texas total nonfarm employment reached 13,630,000 in October. The Texas economy has added 694,200 positions since October 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in October, the lowest level since the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 percent.
“We’ve reached record employment highs for 12 consecutive months here in Texas, creating more opportunities across the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to connecting employers with the workforce needed to keep our state’s economy growing and providing Texans with the training and resources they need to achieve a high-demand career.”
Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in October with 18,700 positions added, followed by Leisure and Hospitality, which grew by 11,600 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 7,400 jobs. Also of note, Other Services employment surpassed its pre-pandemic level in October 2022, with 3,400 positions added over the month.
“Ten of 11 major industries in Texas have rebounded to their pre-COVID levels and beyond, translating to more jobs in more industries for more Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re looking to upskill, train for a new position, or are searching for your next career move, TWC has the free resources to help.”
The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in October, followed by Midland at 2.9 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Lubbock both at 3.1 percent.
“Texas’ continued job growth is a true testament to the vitality of our Texas employers and our unrivaled business climate,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC remains committed to supporting our Texas employers by connecting them to our world-class Texas talent pipeline, offering unparalleled access to training resources, and ensuring they have the proper tools to thrive.”
Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.
The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).
|October 2022
|September 2022
|October 2021
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|United States
|164,753.0
|159,144.0
|5,609.0
|3.4
|164,463.0
|159,003.0
|5,460.0
|3.3
|161,863.0
|154,966.0
|6,896.0
|4.3
|Texas
|14,631.2
|14,081.4
|549.8
|3.8
|14,538.1
|13,981.7
|556.4
|3.8
|14,309.3
|13,624.1
|685.2
|4.8
|Abilene
|78.8
|76.2
|2.6
|3.3
|78.7
|76.2
|2.5
|3.2
|79.4
|76.3
|3.1
|3.9
|Amarillo
|133.4
|129.6
|3.8
|2.8
|132.3
|128.6
|3.7
|2.8
|134.2
|129.8
|4.5
|3.3
|Austin-Round Rock
|1,366.2
|1,327.6
|38.6
|2.8
|1,354.0
|1,315.9
|38.1
|2.8
|1,332.7
|1,287.5
|45.3
|3.4
|Beaumont-Port Arthur
|165.2
|155.5
|9.7
|5.9
|164.6
|154.3
|10.4
|6.3
|164.5
|151.3
|13.2
|8.0
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|174.1
|164.4
|9.7
|5.6
|174.1
|164.0
|10.1
|5.8
|173.6
|161.6
|12.0
|6.9
|College Station-Bryan
|140.8
|136.5
|4.3
|3.1
|138.0
|133.8
|4.2
|3.1
|139.3
|134.2
|5.1
|3.6
|Corpus Christi
|202.6
|192.9
|9.6
|4.8
|201.2
|191.2
|10.0
|5.0
|201.8
|189.4
|12.4
|6.2
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
|4,293.9
|4,149.7
|144.2
|3.4
|4,253.7
|4,109.1
|144.6
|3.4
|4,135.2
|3,959.8
|175.4
|4.2
|Dallas-Plano-Irving MD
|2,918.8
|2,821.8
|97.0
|3.3
|2,894.6
|2,797.5
|97.1
|3.4
|2,802.0
|2,684.7
|117.3
|4.2
|Fort Worth-Arlington MD
|1,375.1
|1,327.9
|47.2
|3.4
|1,359.1
|1,311.6
|47.5
|3.5
|1,333.2
|1,275.1
|58.1
|4.4
|El Paso
|364.2
|348.5
|15.7
|4.3
|362.4
|346.7
|15.8
|4.4
|367.5
|348.0
|19.5
|5.3
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
|3,541.9
|3,397.3
|144.6
|4.1
|3,520.6
|3,372.3
|148.4
|4.2
|3,438.1
|3,252.2
|186.0
|5.4
|Killeen-Temple
|182.7
|175.0
|7.7
|4.2
|181.5
|173.8
|7.7
|4.2
|181.9
|172.8
|9.1
|5.0
|Laredo
|117.8
|113.4
|4.5
|3.8
|117.4
|113.0
|4.4
|3.8
|116.9
|110.8
|6.2
|5.3
|Longview
|96.5
|92.5
|4.1
|4.2
|95.9
|91.8
|4.1
|4.3
|96.3
|91.0
|5.2
|5.4
|Lubbock
|168.0
|162.7
|5.3
|3.1
|167.6
|162.3
|5.2
|3.1
|166.5
|160.1
|6.4
|3.8
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
|368.5
|346.0
|22.6
|6.1
|369.2
|344.6
|24.6
|6.7
|364.6
|336.6
|28.1
|7.7
|Midland
|104.2
|101.1
|3.1
|2.9
|103.8
|100.7
|3.1
|3.0
|102.9
|98.2
|4.7
|4.6
|Odessa
|81.0
|77.6
|3.4
|4.2
|80.7
|77.2
|3.5
|4.3
|80.6
|75.3
|5.3
|6.6
|San Angelo
|54.5
|52.7
|1.8
|3.3
|54.4
|52.6
|1.8
|3.3
|54.7
|52.4
|2.3
|4.2
|San Antonio-New Braunfels
|1,242.3
|1,198.5
|43.8
|3.5
|1,231.1
|1,187.5
|43.6
|3.5
|1,216.6
|1,162.8
|53.8
|4.4
|Sherman-Denison
|67.3
|65.0
|2.3
|3.4
|67.0
|64.7
|2.3
|3.4
|66.0
|63.4
|2.7
|4.0
|Texarkana
|63.8
|61.3
|2.5
|3.9
|63.5
|60.8
|2.7
|4.3
|63.2
|60.4
|2.8
|4.4
|Tyler
|112.0
|108.0
|4.0
|3.5
|111.2
|107.2
|3.9
|3.5
|110.6
|105.8
|4.8
|4.4
|Victoria
|43.9
|42.1
|1.8
|4.2
|43.7
|41.8
|1.8
|4.2
|44.2
|41.8
|2.4
|5.5
|Waco
|131.5
|127.0
|4.5
|3.4
|131.1
|126.6
|4.4
|3.4
|130.5
|125.0
|5.5
|4.2
|Wichita Falls
|64.1
|61.8
|2.3
|3.6
|63.9
|61.6
|2.3
|3.5
|63.6
|60.8
|2.8
|4.4
|INDUSTRY TITLE
|Oct 2022*
|Sep 2022
|Oct 2021
|Sep '22 to Oct '22
|Oct '21 to Oct '22
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Total Nonagricultural
|13,630,000
|13,580,500
|12,935,800
|49,500
|0.4
|694,200
|5.4
|Total Private
|11,629,400
|11,581,300
|10,959,200
|48,100
|0.4
|670,200
|6.1
|Goods Producing
|1,937,400
|1,932,200
|1,805,700
|5,200
|0.3
|131,700
|7.3
|Mining and Logging
|224,700
|221,400
|182,900
|3,300
|1.5
|41,800
|22.9
|Construction
|783,800
|782,900
|742,200
|900
|0.1
|41,600
|5.6
|Manufacturing
|928,900
|927,900
|880,600
|1,000
|0.1
|48,300
|5.5
|Service Providing
|11,692,600
|11,648,300
|11,130,100
|44,300
|0.4
|562,500
|5.1
|Trade, Transportation, and Utilities
|2,718,600
|2,711,200
|2,615,100
|7,400
|0.3
|103,500
|4.0
|Information
|237,500
|236,000
|213,000
|1,500
|0.6
|24,500
|11.5
|Financial Activities
|906,000
|906,700
|844,500
|-700
|-0.1
|61,500
|7.3
|Professional and Business Services
|2,048,700
|2,030,000
|1,954,300
|18,700
|0.9
|94,400
|4.8
|Education and Health Services
|1,831,600
|1,830,600
|1,746,600
|1,000
|0.1
|85,000
|4.9
|Leisure and Hospitality
|1,495,000
|1,483,400
|1,345,400
|11,600
|0.8
|149,600
|11.1
|Other Services
|454,600
|451,200
|434,600
|3,400
|0.8
|20,000
|4.6
|Government
|2,000,600
|1,999,200
|1,976,600
|1,400
|0.1
|24,000
|1.2
Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/.