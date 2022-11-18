Date: November 18, 2022

AUSTIN - In October 2022, Texas added a total of 49,500 nonfarm jobs. Texas employment first surpassed the pre-COVID level in November 2021. From that month through October 2022, the state set new employment highs each month, marking 12 consecutive periods of record-setting job counts. Texas total nonfarm employment reached 13,630,000 in October. The Texas economy has added 694,200 positions since October 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in October, the lowest level since the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 percent.

“We’ve reached record employment highs for 12 consecutive months here in Texas, creating more opportunities across the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to connecting employers with the workforce needed to keep our state’s economy growing and providing Texans with the training and resources they need to achieve a high-demand career.”

Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in October with 18,700 positions added, followed by Leisure and Hospitality, which grew by 11,600 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 7,400 jobs. Also of note, Other Services employment surpassed its pre-pandemic level in October 2022, with 3,400 positions added over the month.

“Ten of 11 major industries in Texas have rebounded to their pre-COVID levels and beyond, translating to more jobs in more industries for more Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Whether you’re looking to upskill, train for a new position, or are searching for your next career move, TWC has the free resources to help.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent each in October, followed by Midland at 2.9 percent, then College Station-Bryan and Lubbock both at 3.1 percent.

“Texas’ continued job growth is a true testament to the vitality of our Texas employers and our unrivaled business climate,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC remains committed to supporting our Texas employers by connecting them to our world-class Texas talent pipeline, offering unparalleled access to training resources, and ensuring they have the proper tools to thrive.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for November is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) October 2022 September 2022 October 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 164,753.0 159,144.0 5,609.0 3.4 164,463.0 159,003.0 5,460.0 3.3 161,863.0 154,966.0 6,896.0 4.3 Texas 14,631.2 14,081.4 549.8 3.8 14,538.1 13,981.7 556.4 3.8 14,309.3 13,624.1 685.2 4.8 Abilene 78.8 76.2 2.6 3.3 78.7 76.2 2.5 3.2 79.4 76.3 3.1 3.9 Amarillo 133.4 129.6 3.8 2.8 132.3 128.6 3.7 2.8 134.2 129.8 4.5 3.3 Austin-Round Rock 1,366.2 1,327.6 38.6 2.8 1,354.0 1,315.9 38.1 2.8 1,332.7 1,287.5 45.3 3.4 Beaumont-Port Arthur 165.2 155.5 9.7 5.9 164.6 154.3 10.4 6.3 164.5 151.3 13.2 8.0 Brownsville-Harlingen 174.1 164.4 9.7 5.6 174.1 164.0 10.1 5.8 173.6 161.6 12.0 6.9 College Station-Bryan 140.8 136.5 4.3 3.1 138.0 133.8 4.2 3.1 139.3 134.2 5.1 3.6 Corpus Christi 202.6 192.9 9.6 4.8 201.2 191.2 10.0 5.0 201.8 189.4 12.4 6.2 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,293.9 4,149.7 144.2 3.4 4,253.7 4,109.1 144.6 3.4 4,135.2 3,959.8 175.4 4.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,918.8 2,821.8 97.0 3.3 2,894.6 2,797.5 97.1 3.4 2,802.0 2,684.7 117.3 4.2 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,375.1 1,327.9 47.2 3.4 1,359.1 1,311.6 47.5 3.5 1,333.2 1,275.1 58.1 4.4 El Paso 364.2 348.5 15.7 4.3 362.4 346.7 15.8 4.4 367.5 348.0 19.5 5.3 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,541.9 3,397.3 144.6 4.1 3,520.6 3,372.3 148.4 4.2 3,438.1 3,252.2 186.0 5.4 Killeen-Temple 182.7 175.0 7.7 4.2 181.5 173.8 7.7 4.2 181.9 172.8 9.1 5.0 Laredo 117.8 113.4 4.5 3.8 117.4 113.0 4.4 3.8 116.9 110.8 6.2 5.3 Longview 96.5 92.5 4.1 4.2 95.9 91.8 4.1 4.3 96.3 91.0 5.2 5.4 Lubbock 168.0 162.7 5.3 3.1 167.6 162.3 5.2 3.1 166.5 160.1 6.4 3.8 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 368.5 346.0 22.6 6.1 369.2 344.6 24.6 6.7 364.6 336.6 28.1 7.7 Midland 104.2 101.1 3.1 2.9 103.8 100.7 3.1 3.0 102.9 98.2 4.7 4.6 Odessa 81.0 77.6 3.4 4.2 80.7 77.2 3.5 4.3 80.6 75.3 5.3 6.6 San Angelo 54.5 52.7 1.8 3.3 54.4 52.6 1.8 3.3 54.7 52.4 2.3 4.2 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,242.3 1,198.5 43.8 3.5 1,231.1 1,187.5 43.6 3.5 1,216.6 1,162.8 53.8 4.4 Sherman-Denison 67.3 65.0 2.3 3.4 67.0 64.7 2.3 3.4 66.0 63.4 2.7 4.0 Texarkana 63.8 61.3 2.5 3.9 63.5 60.8 2.7 4.3 63.2 60.4 2.8 4.4 Tyler 112.0 108.0 4.0 3.5 111.2 107.2 3.9 3.5 110.6 105.8 4.8 4.4 Victoria 43.9 42.1 1.8 4.2 43.7 41.8 1.8 4.2 44.2 41.8 2.4 5.5 Waco 131.5 127.0 4.5 3.4 131.1 126.6 4.4 3.4 130.5 125.0 5.5 4.2 Wichita Falls 64.1 61.8 2.3 3.6 63.9 61.6 2.3 3.5 63.6 60.8 2.8 4.4

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Oct 2022* Sep 2022 Oct 2021 Sep '22 to Oct '22 Oct '21 to Oct '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,630,000 13,580,500 12,935,800 49,500 0.4 694,200 5.4 Total Private 11,629,400 11,581,300 10,959,200 48,100 0.4 670,200 6.1 Goods Producing 1,937,400 1,932,200 1,805,700 5,200 0.3 131,700 7.3 Mining and Logging 224,700 221,400 182,900 3,300 1.5 41,800 22.9 Construction 783,800 782,900 742,200 900 0.1 41,600 5.6 Manufacturing 928,900 927,900 880,600 1,000 0.1 48,300 5.5 Service Providing 11,692,600 11,648,300 11,130,100 44,300 0.4 562,500 5.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,718,600 2,711,200 2,615,100 7,400 0.3 103,500 4.0 Information 237,500 236,000 213,000 1,500 0.6 24,500 11.5 Financial Activities 906,000 906,700 844,500 -700 -0.1 61,500 7.3 Professional and Business Services 2,048,700 2,030,000 1,954,300 18,700 0.9 94,400 4.8 Education and Health Services 1,831,600 1,830,600 1,746,600 1,000 0.1 85,000 4.9 Leisure and Hospitality 1,495,000 1,483,400 1,345,400 11,600 0.8 149,600 11.1 Other Services 454,600 451,200 434,600 3,400 0.8 20,000 4.6 Government 2,000,600 1,999,200 1,976,600 1,400 0.1 24,000 1.2

