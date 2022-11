A multi-vehicle accident that shut down northbound Interstate 79 near Elkview on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, should serve as a reminder to motorists to slow down during icy conditions.



“Weather is unpredictable, and it can change rapidly,” said WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E. “If it’s 34 degrees or lower, be cautious when you’re driving.”