Andrei Belousov arrives in Thailand to take part in APEC summit

RUSSIA, November 17 - Andrei Belousov arrives in Thailand to take part in the APEC summit

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in Thailand leading the Russian delegation at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Two plenary sessions held on 18 and 19 November will be the main events of the summit. The theme of the first session is “Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.” The second session will be dedicated to the development of trade and investment.

Andrei Belousov with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife

The summit programme also includes a meeting of the delegation heads with the APEC Business Advisory Council.

The main theme of Thailand’s presidency in APEC in 2022 is “Open. Connect. Balance.”

Russia’s key priorities at APEC are to increase stability and develop global value chains, improve the investment climate and business environment, and support SMEs, unlocking the potential of digital technologies and opportunities for people.