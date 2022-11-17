RUSSIA, November 17 - Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov visit the Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku
The Heydar Aliyev Centre is a cultural centre that houses
an auditorium (conference centre), a museum, exhibition halls and
administrative offices.
The centre was designed by the world-famous architect
Zaha Hadid in 2007. The official opening of the building took place on 10 May
2012, what would have been the 89th birthday of national leader
Heydar Aliyev.
The Heydar Aliyev Centre is considered a symbol of
modern Baku because of its unique and innovative architectural design.
