RUSSIA, November 18 - Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev
18 November 2022
Mikhail Mishustin laid flowers at the grave of Heydar Aliyev's wife Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honour
18 November 2022
Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the Monument to the Fallen Heroes
18 November 2022
Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev
The
Alley of Fallen Heroes is a memorial complex established in memory of the
victims of events that took place in the capital of Azerbaijan on 20 January
1990. In 1998, the Eternal Flame memorial opened there, at the highest point of
the city. The monument is a tomb standing on an eight-pointed star, crowned
with a glass dome. Currently, the alley is the central memorial to all the victims
killed for the independence and prosperity of modern Azerbaijan.
You just read:
Mikhail Mishustin lays wreaths at Heydar Aliyev’s grave and the Monument to the Fallen Heroes in Baku
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.