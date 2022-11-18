Mikhail Mishustin lays wreaths at Heydar Aliyev’s grave and the Monument to the Fallen Heroes in Baku

RUSSIA, November 18 - Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev 18 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin laid flowers at the grave of Heydar Aliyev's wife Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honour 18 November 2022 Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the Monument to the Fallen Heroes 18 November 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev

The Alley of Fallen Heroes is a memorial complex established in memory of the victims of events that took place in the capital of Azerbaijan on 20 January 1990. In 1998, the Eternal Flame memorial opened there, at the highest point of the city. The monument is a tomb standing on an eight-pointed star, crowned with a glass dome. Currently, the alley is the central memorial to all the victims killed for the independence and prosperity of modern Azerbaijan.