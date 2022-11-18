Submit Release
Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas co-chair the 19th meeting of Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission

18 November 2022

18 November 2022

18 November 2022

18 November 2022

18 November 2022

18 November 2022

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

The meeting was held at the Russian Government House. The Commission gathered in the run-up to the Russian-Cuban summit between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel. 

  The meeting participants discussed measures to expand trade, economic, financial and banking cooperation, the implementation of high-priority Russian-Cuban industrial, energy, science and digitalisation projects. Special attention was given to transport logistics, culture and sport. During a plenary session, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission agreed to set up working groups for construction and tourism cooperation given the important role these spheres can play in expanding bilateral trade and economic relations. 

  “For many years, Cuba has been Russia’s reliable strategic partner. I would like to note that bilateral ties continue to develop and are geared towards the future. This is confirmed by regular Russian-Cuban contacts and active dialogue between ministries and agencies. Today, we discussed diverse interaction between Russia and Cuba in various fields at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission. Energy is a key sphere of bilateral cooperation. Joint projects, including efforts to boost oil production at the Boca de Jaruco field, will help reduce Cuba’s dependence on oil and petroleum products imports,” Dmitry Chernyshenko noted.  

