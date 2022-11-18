Don’t Litter in Prospect Park!! Premieres Sunday, Nov 20th

An absurd horror short film with a rockabilly vibe

A new B-horror short film with a rockabilly vibe, Don’t Litter in Prospect Park!! uses satire to make a message we all can agree on.

Being creative and thinking outside the box is the best way to get your message across, otherwise people move on and forget.” — Christopher Wells

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A B-horror short film with a rockabilly vibe, Don’t Litter in Prospect Park!! is premiering at the New York City Short Comedy Film Festival 4PM Sunday, Nov 20th.

Christopher was motivated to produce a satirical film after his beloved park was vandalized by complete…. assholes! It was the worst the park has ever seen, every trashcan was kicked over, litter was thrown everywhere, including the dog pond. It was horrible and he wanted bloody vengeance!

After partaking in the cleanup he was still pissed so he wrote a script where the characters who play litterbugs are idiots. Yes, these greasers with the big John Travolta hair are wonderfully stupid and are hunted down by a deranged madman wearing a mask made out of a recycled plastic milk jug. His heavy breathing fury results in over the top carnage.

“It’s so dumb, it’s brilliant,” said one person at a test screening.

Christopher is no stranger to producing films that have an underlying message. His website kpictures.com showcases a wide variety of his work including films of all genres. When not making films to entertain, he’s producing marketing videos and commercial photography for his clients that range from big to small companies. “Being creative and thinking outside the box is the best way to get your message across, otherwise people move on and forget.”

Logline: A trio of greasers attempt a sadistic takeover of Prospect Park to make it more mean. Little do they know, an obsessively anti-littering madman lurks in the woods preying on them.

Tagline: You litter, you die!

If you hate litter but love sweet vengeance with a big ol’ slice of retro, you’ll go hair pulling crazy when you watch Don’t Litter in Prospect Park!!

*A private screener is available for press to review.

Runtime: 13 minutes 46 seconds

BTS, screen shots and poster here

Link to webpage with trailer



Christopher Wells grew up in Long Island, attended School of Visual Arts as a film major and has lived in Brooklyn for over 15 years, often strolling in Prospect Park. He is the owner of Kpictures a full-service video and photography production company specializing in telling unique stores.

Don't Litter in Prospect Park!! (Trailer)