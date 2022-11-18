Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,693 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Qatar

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Qatar on November 21-22 to launch the fifth annual U.S. – Qatar Strategic Dialogue. He will also recognize Qatar’s important contribution to international sports diplomacy as it hosts the World Cup. The Secretary will meet with senior Qatari officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. He will reiterate U.S. appreciation for the long-standing partnership between the United States and Qatar and discuss a range of priorities, including global health, humanitarian assistance, international development, labor and human rights, security cooperation, climate change, and trade and investment.  The Secretary will be cheering on the U.S. Men’s National Team in its first game of the World Cup, as the United States takes on Wales.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.