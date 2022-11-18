Driving the Clean Energy Transition: A Progress Report on Implementing U.S. Efforts to Advance Clean Energy

The United States is committed to tackling the climate crisis through the deployment of cost-cutting clean energy technologies at home and abroad. As countries gathered for “Energy Day” at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, the United States continued to demonstrate leadership through both the launch of new initiatives and the expansion of previous work:

Formally the Low-Emissions Development Strategies Global Partnership (LEDS GP), Global Climate Action Partnership (GCAP) will scale up the support for global, regional, national and subnational climate actions and pathways towards decarbonization in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean. This next generation of activities will focus on strengthened support for implementation of near-term climate goals and actions that pave the way toward development of longer-term resilient, just, and inclusive low emission and net zero economies. Expanding the Collective 2030 Zero Emissions Vehicle Goal – In July 2022, Canada, Chile, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Norway, and the United Kingdom joined the United States in a collective 2030 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) deployment goal of having ZEVs make up 50 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2030, to include battery electric, fuel cell electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.[1] At COP27, Singapore joined the collective goal. By accelerating action in key markets, this collective goal will help speed a fully global transformation of the automotive sector, and help us accomplish key energy security, climate, and economic transformation goals.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.