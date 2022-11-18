Counter UAV Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.56 Billion in 2028

Counter UAV Market is expected to reach US$ 6.56 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.45% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the counter UAV market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

A surge in unmanned platforms has created several opportunities across the defense sector.

However, the abuse of UAV technology has given rise to the counter UAV technology.

Also, in an atypical defense environment, the missile defense system is capable of preventing any unmanned platform from entering the restricted airspace, however, the cost incurred does not justify its usage.

Moreover, the projectiles used by the C-UAV system are cost-effective compared to the missile defense systems.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Counter UAV Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Technology Type (Laser System, Kinetic System, Electronic System, Others),

(Laser System, Kinetic System, Electronic System, Others), By Platform Type (Air, Ground, Naval),

(Air, Ground, Naval), By End Use Type (Military & Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security, Others),

(Military & Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Counter UAV Market Insights

Market Trends by End Use Type

Based on end-use, the counter UAV market is classified into military & defense, commercial, homeland security, and others.

The military & defense segment holds a market share of more than 57% in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

This is mainly attributed to a strong rise in illegal and terrorist activities across the globe, such as the smuggling of contraband and border trespassing, which is anticipated to majorly drive the usgae of counter-UAV systems among the defense forces worldwide.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

By region, the North American market share is more than 44.8% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years.

This is mainly ascribed to growing adoption of anti-drone systems and technologies in the U.S. Also, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. has been testing several counter-UAS technologies at several airports across the country over the past few years, further accelerating the product demand.

COVID-19 Impact on the Counter UAV Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Boeing (The U.S),

Saab AB (Sweden),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S),

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S),

Rheinmetall AG (Germany),

Raytheon Company (The U.S),

DroneDefence (UK),

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S), and

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the counter UAV market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

